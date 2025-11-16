Alberta News

Shelter-in-place order lifted after gun theft in northern Alberta: RCMP

Photo: The Canadian Press RCMP logo shown in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

UPDATE: 7:36 a.m.

A shelter-in-place order issued by RCMP after a firearm theft in northern Alberta has been lifted.

Police say in a news release that shortly after noon on Saturday, unknown suspects committed a robbery near Red Earth Creek and that several guns were taken and suspects shot at a civilian who was in the area.

They fled, but at 6 p.m., several sightings of the suspect vehicle were reported, and Mounties later located the vehicle and three suspects north of Peerless Trout First Nation where police said the suspects appeared to be using a jerry can to put gas in the truck but ran into the woods when officers arrived.

They say it's believed they took three firearms with them, and police issued the shelter-in-place issue for the area of Peerless Trout First Nation, asking people to stay inside and not answer their doors.

An Alberta Emergency Alert that was issued about the same time as the RCMP release stated that three armed suspects were observed shooting at people near the First Nation.

In a Sunday morning release, RCMP say after an extensive search, they no longer believe the suspects are in the area, but ask residents to stay vigilant for any suspicious activity and to report it if spotted.

RCMP say officers continue their search for the suspects, who they consider to be armed and dangerous. They ask the public not to approach them if spotted and to call 911 instead.

ORIGINAL: 6:20 a.m.

RCMP in northern Alberta are advising people to shelter in place after they say suspects stole firearms.

"We understand how situations such as this can make a community feel uneasy, but rest assured, your Alberta RCMP is working tirelessly to locate the suspects," the police release said.

"We ask that the public remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or tips to the police."

Police also asked people not to post photos of responding officers on social media.

It said the suspects were men and described them as "very dangerous," and that they were last seen about three-and-a-half kilometres north of the community on Highway 686.