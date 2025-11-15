Canada News

Federal government plans to invest up to $5.45 million to help grow women's soccer

Photo: The Canadian Press Vancouver Rise's Samantha Chang (8), centre right, jumps in celebration of her teammate Holly Ward's goal against the Ottawa Rapid during second half Northern Super League semifinal soccer action in Ottawa, on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025.

The federal government has committed up to $5.45 million to support the Northern Super League and help grow women’s professional soccer in Canada.

Ottawa, which has started discussions with the first-year league to assess its needs, says the funding is "to deliver transformative upgrades for facilities used by the league across the country."

The government says the talks include ways to "support targeted community infrastructure: to advance NSL growth and regional economic development."

Improving the league's infrastructure has been a key priority for the six-team league, which has faced scheduling problems having to share stadiums owned and operated by others. Midsize venues suitable for soccer are needed.

The NSL has announced plans to add a seventh team in 2027, with an eye to Central and Western Canada.

"Sport has an important role to play as we invest in Canada’s future — and women’s sport, one of the fastest-growing areas in the country, is proud to invest and build in communities across the country," said Diana Matheson, the NSL co-founder and chief growth officer.

Saturday's announcement was made at BMO Field, just before kickoff of the inaugural NSL championship game between AFC Toronto and the Vancouver Rise.

Those in attendance included four federal ministers — Evan Solomon, Mélanie Joly, Gregor Robertson and Adam van Koeverden — as well as NSL president Christina Litz, and Matheson.

"(The) Northern Super League is changing the game for women in sport, inspiring communities and strengthening our economy," said Solomon, minister of artificial Intelligence and digital innovation and the minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.

"Our government is proud to have supported this incredible event and to be investing in the continued growth of the league."

The federal government, through FedDev Ontario, had previously announced $180,000 in support for the NSL’s inaugural championship, saying it was expected to attract thousands of visitors and generate significant economic activity for the Greater Toronto Area.