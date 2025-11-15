Canada News

Governor General Simon released from hospital, recovering from illness

Gov. General out of hospital

Photo: The Canadian Press Gov. Gen. Mary Simon at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Rideau Hall says Gov. Gen. Mary Simon was released from hospital Friday and is now recovering at home.

The 78-year-old representative of King Charles missed the annual Remembrance Day service in Ottawa on Tuesday after being hospitalized with a respiratory illness.

The statement says Simon extends thanks to Chief Justice Richard Wagner for representing her at the Remembrance Day ceremony.

It says Wagner will also represent the Crown in Simon's stead during a state visit by the Swedish royal family in Ottawa starting Tuesday.

Simon is expected to return to her regular duties "in due course."

Simon was appointed Governor General in 2021.