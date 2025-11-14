Canada News

Some NDP leadership candidates at risk as first fundraising deadline arrives

Leadership deadline looms

Photo: The Canadian Press NDP leadership candidates (left to right) Tanille Johnston, Avi Lewis, Tony McQuail, Heather McPherson and Rob Ashton, and president of the Canadian Labour Congress Bea Bruske, pose for a family photo ahead of the NDP leadership forum in Ottawa on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Today is the first of three fundraising deadlines for the NDP leadership race, and while most candidates say their payments are in, two are at risk of falling short.

A campaign spokesperson for Tanille Johnston, a Campbell River B.C. city councillor, says she will "most likely" be able to make the $25,000 payment.

Tony McQuail, an Ontario organic farmer, says in an email that his campaign has the necessary funds but does not yet have enough regional signatures to meet the required thresholds.

Candidates need 500 signatures from party members and at least 50 from each of five regions — the Atlantic, Quebec, Ontario, the Prairies, B.C. and the North.

The first of four $25,000 payments was due when candidates submitted their nomination signature packages.

The campaigns for Avi Lewis, Heather McPherson and Rob Ashton all say that they have made the latest leadership payment.