Golf course pitch for Cape Breton provincial park was 'unreasonable,' says premier
Golf course pitch rejected
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says a golf course developer's pitch to build in a Cape Breton provincial park is going nowhere.
Houston told reporters today that the Department of Natural Resources decided the Cabot golf company's plans for West Mabou Beach Provincial Park were "unreasonable."
He says officials considered how much parkland the company wanted and what the return would be for Nova Scotians, and decided the proposal should not proceed.
Houston says he does not know if Cabot will revise its proposal and try again.
Cabot's website says the company wanted to build an 18-hole golf course and shop occupying up to 35 per cent of the park's land.
West Mabou Beach Provincial Park encompasses about 2.8 square kilometres of sand dunes and beaches along the shore of the Northumberland Strait, in Mabou, Cape Breton.
