Canada News

Golf course pitch for Cape Breton provincial park was 'unreasonable,' says premier

Golf course pitch rejected

Photo: The Canadian Press A sign saying "save West Mabou Beach" is shown at the West Mabou Beach Provincial Park in Cape Breton, N.S., on Friday Oct. 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Elling Lien (mandatory credit)

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says a golf course developer's pitch to build in a Cape Breton provincial park is going nowhere.

Houston told reporters today that the Department of Natural Resources decided the Cabot golf company's plans for West Mabou Beach Provincial Park were "unreasonable."

He says officials considered how much parkland the company wanted and what the return would be for Nova Scotians, and decided the proposal should not proceed.

Houston says he does not know if Cabot will revise its proposal and try again.

Cabot's website says the company wanted to build an 18-hole golf course and shop occupying up to 35 per cent of the park's land.

West Mabou Beach Provincial Park encompasses about 2.8 square kilometres of sand dunes and beaches along the shore of the Northumberland Strait, in Mabou, Cape Breton.