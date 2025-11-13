Canada News

Soraya Martinez Ferrada to be sworn in today as mayor of Montreal

Photo: The Canadian Press Montreal mayor-elect Soraya Martinez Ferrada takes part in a press conference at city hall in Montreal, on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025.

Montreal's new mayor will formally assume the city's top role today during a swearing-in ceremony.

Soraya Martinez Ferrada, who arrived in Canada as a child refugee from Chile in 1980, takes over from outgoing Mayor Valérie Plante, who did not seek a third term.

Martinez Ferrada led centrist party Ensemble Montréal to victory in the Nov. 2 election, bringing an end to eight years in power for left-leaning Projet Montréal.

The former federal Liberal minister positioned herself as the candidate of change and the best person to tackle issues of homelessness and rising home prices.

She also promised to listen to Montrealers who have felt unheard, including those who questioned decisions to bring in new bike lanes and car-free streets.

Martinez Ferrada becomes the second woman to lead Montreal, after Plante, and has described herself as the first mayor from a diverse background.