Canada News

Nickel mine, hydroelectric project to be added to major projects list

More major projects on list

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney greets attendees after announcing five major projects as part of his plan for Canada to navigate changing trade relationships in Edmonton on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

The Crawford Nickel Project in Ontario and a hydroelectric project in Nunavut are expected to be added to Canada's major projects list.

Prime Minister Mark Carney will be in Terrace, B.C., Thursday to announce the next batch of major projects the government is submitting to its Major Projects Office.

A senior Ontario government source says the Crawford Nickel Project, based near Timmins, Ont., will be among the projects Carney announces.

Also set to be announced is a hydroelectric project in Iqaluit, says a source with knowledge of the government's plans.

CBC News reported Tuesday other projects set to be announced include the Sisson Mine in New Brunswick, the Nouveau Monde Graphite Phase 2 project in Quebec, and the Ksi Lisims liquefied natural gas project, near where Carney is making his announcement.

Carney announced the first five projects the government was submitting for fast-track consideration two months ago — a Montreal port expansion, a small modular nuclear plant in Ontario, a liquefied natural gas facility expansion in British Columbia and two mining projects in Saskatchewan and B.C.