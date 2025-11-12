Canada News

Five suspects, including two youths, charged after fatal Vaughan, Ont., home invasion

5 charged in fatal invasion

Photo: The Canadian Press York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

York Regional Police say they've charged five people in connection with an August home invasion in Vaughan, Ont., that left a father dead.

Police say at least three male suspects broke into Abdul Aleem Farooqi's home around 1 a.m. on Aug. 31 and allegedly stole cellphones for "monetary gain only" before fatally shooting the man.

Insp. Paolo Fiore says one of those suspects is a 26-year-old Mississauga, Ont., man who now faces charges including first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.

A 34-year-old Toronto man has been charged with being an accessory after the fact in a robbery, while three others – including two 16-year-olds – have been arrested for allegedly operating the stolen vehicle used in the home invasion.

Police say another 16-year-old from Toronto is also wanted on various charges that include first-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing and police believe more suspects may be involved.