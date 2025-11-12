Canada News

Watchdog wanted: Ottawa is hiring a permanent parliamentary budget officer

Watchdog wanted in Ottawa

Photo: The Canadian Press Jason Jacques, Interim Parliamentary Budget Officer prepares to appear before the Standing Committee on Government Operations and Estimates, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025.

Ottawa is looking to hire a permanent fiscal watchdog a few months after appointing an interim parliamentary budget officer.

The federal government's new list of governor-in-council appointments includes a posting for a new budget officer -- an independent agent of Parliament who offers analysis of budgets, campaign promises and other spending plans.

The Liberals appointed Jason Jacques, a veteran of the office, as interim PBO for six months back in early September before the House of Commons began sitting.

A PBO can serve for a term of up to seven years with a chance for renewal, but a permanent appointment must be approved by Parliament.

Since taking the reins, Jacques has been highly critical of the federal government's fiscal plans and has cast doubt on the sustainability of Ottawa's debt management.

The listing shows the PBO role comes with a salary cap of $265,000 and says the successful candidate must show sound judgment, "tact and discretion."