Two people charged after 46 kg of fentanyl seized in Windsor: OPP

Photo: The Canadian Press An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.

Ontario Provincial Police say two people are facing multiple charges in a drug trafficking investigation that police say led to their largest fentanyl seizure to date.

Police say the investigation began a year ago after OPP and Windsor police officers identified two people linked to an alleged drug trafficking network, who also had ties to known criminal organizations.

They say police executed search warrants at three homes and three vehicles in Windsor on Sept. 25, 2025.

Police say they seized 46 kilograms of suspected fentanyl, 3.4 kilograms of suspected cocaine, two loaded firearms and ammunition among cellphones and other drugs.

They say the fentanyl seized was enough for approximately 460,000 street-level doses, and it had been mixed and cut with other substances.

Police say the estimated street value of the drugs is roughly $6.5 million.