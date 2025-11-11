Canada News

Mayors of Halifax and Boston celebrate ties despite Canada-U.S. trade conflict

Cross-border mayors close

Photo: The Canadian Press Halifax Mayor Andy Fillmore, right, and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu speak to media at Halifax City Hall, Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emily Baron Cadloff

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu was in Halifax today ahead of Wednesday's tree-cutting ceremony.

Nova Scotia delivers a Christmas tree to Boston every year to thank the city for helping Halifax after the Dec. 6, 1917, explosion that killed almost 2,000 people.

Wu, who met with Halifax Mayor Andy Fillmore today, will be the first Boston mayor to officially shepherd the Christmas tree to the United States.

After their meeting, Fillmore and Wu spoke to reporters about the enduring relationship between the two cities, despite the trade conflict between the U.S. and Canada.

Wu says the people of Boston feel very differently about the people of Halifax — and of Canada — than U.S. federal politics may make it seem.

Fillmore says tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on Canada have forced Halifax, a port city, to find new cargo ship operators and new trading partners overseas.