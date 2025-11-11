Mayors of Halifax and Boston celebrate ties despite Canada-U.S. trade conflict
Cross-border mayors close
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu was in Halifax today ahead of Wednesday's tree-cutting ceremony.
Nova Scotia delivers a Christmas tree to Boston every year to thank the city for helping Halifax after the Dec. 6, 1917, explosion that killed almost 2,000 people.
Wu, who met with Halifax Mayor Andy Fillmore today, will be the first Boston mayor to officially shepherd the Christmas tree to the United States.
After their meeting, Fillmore and Wu spoke to reporters about the enduring relationship between the two cities, despite the trade conflict between the U.S. and Canada.
Wu says the people of Boston feel very differently about the people of Halifax — and of Canada — than U.S. federal politics may make it seem.
Fillmore says tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on Canada have forced Halifax, a port city, to find new cargo ship operators and new trading partners overseas.
