Canada Post submits overhaul plan to the federal government

Photo: The Canadian Press A woman checks for mail at her community mailbox in the Pointe-Claire neighbourhood of Montreal on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Canada Post says it has submitted a plan to the federal government to transform its struggling business model into a financially sustainable postal service.

Procurement Minister Joël Lightbound unveiled a suite of changes to the postal service's mandate in late September and gave the Crown corporation 45 days to deliver a plan to right the ship.

Those changes included adjusting mail delivery standards, expanding community mailboxes to more Canadians and ending the moratorium on closing rural post offices.

Canada Post confirms it submitted that plan to Lightbound on Friday but the post office only plans to share details of the proposal after its received Ottawa's sign-off.

CEO Doug Ettinger says the plan would modernize the post office while protecting a service Canadians rely on.

Efforts to turn Canada Post's struggling business around come as the company continues the saga of collective bargaining with its largest union, which remains on a rotating strike heading into the busy holiday season.