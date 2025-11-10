Canada News

Canada has lost its measles elimination status after more than 25 years

Measles status taken away

Photo: The Canadian Press Warning signage for suspected cases of measles is seen outside the main entrance of Woodstock General Hospital in Woodstock, Ont., Thursday, May 22, 2025.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says the country has officially lost its measles elimination status, which it had held since 1998.

The federal agency says the Pan American Health Organization revoked the status after confirming there has been ongoing transmission of the same strain of measles for more than one year.

The outbreak began in New Brunswick in October 2024 and spread to other provinces, infecting more than 5,000 people in Canada.

PHAC says that transmission has recently slowed but the country still surpassed the 12-month mark of community transmission, primarily within under-vaccinated communities.

The federal agency says it’s working to co-ordinate actions with PAHO along with federal, provincial and territorial partners to boost vaccination coverage, strengthen data sharing, and in doing so, enable better surveillance and evidence-based guidance.

PAHO, the World Health Organization’s regional office for countries in North and South America, reviewed Canada's recent epidemiological and laboratory data to make the decision on its elimination status.