Canada News

Moe receives more than 80 per cent approval, says he's responsible for city losses

Moe 80 per cent approval

Photo: The Canadian Press Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks with media after a meeting with the prime minister on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Premier Scott Moe received healthy support from members at the Saskatchewan Party's convention Saturday despite his dismal performance in the province's two major cities in the last election.

Moe received an approval rating of more than 80 per cent. An exact percentage was not provided by organizers.

Before the vote, he told the crowd he's owning up to losses from the last election.

"It was a step backwards for us and a step backwards for the Saskatchewan Party. For that, I take responsibility," he said.

"I was the face of the campaign and we didn't always get it right."

Moe won a fifth-straight majority in 2024 but was swept out of Regina and held on to only one Saskatoon riding. His government has 34 seats in the legislature while the Opposition NDP has 27.

Political watchers have said the Saskatchewan Party lost the cities due to growing issues of overcrowded classrooms and hospitals.

Party members have also said they were disappointed in the election results and have urged Moe to do better on addressing urban issues.

At the convention, members were passing around buttons that read "Earn Saskatoon Back" and "Earn Regina Back."

Moe told the gathering the party need to refocus, organize and do better.

Potential candidates for the next election can start seeking their nominations early next year, a move he said will get them acquainted with the public sooner.

"This is not the time for any of us in this room or in this province to in any way become complacent," Moe said. "We cannot afford to take anything for granted as we move forward."

Moe also plans on running as leader in the next election.

"I will never, ever take that support for granted," he said.

Asked by a delegate about poor performance in the major cities, Moe said members are going to have to find areas where they can agree.

He said the party's founding legislature members, four Liberals and four Progressive Conservatives, came together to form the Saskatchewan Party in 1997.

"They realized that in order for us to win, we're going to have to bite our tongue just a little bit at times, or we can go back to being in opposition," he said. "I think that's a good reminder for us."

Moe received an approval rating of 97 per cent at the last convention in 2023.

Asked about his new approval rating, he later told reporters it's good.

"In this day and age, what we're trying to do is keep the support for the party strong," he said. "Our real goal here is very much about the next election."

Moe told the convention he offers a stable choice to voters who want the economy to grow, arguing the NDP is "lost and reckless."

"It would be my true honour to continue to lead this party, to lead our team to that sixth-consecutive Saskatchewan Party victory," he said.

Meanwhile at the convention, members passed a motion that strips voting powers from permanent residents and youth. Now, only Canadian adult citizens can vote on party matters.

They also elected Joe Hargrave as the new president of the party. Hargrave, a former legislature member who did not seek reelection, served as a cabinet minister in Moe's last government.