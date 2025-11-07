Canada News

Poilievre lays out market-first opposition to Carney's federal budget in speech

Photo: The Canadian Press Leader of the Conservative Party Pierre Poilievre speaks during a press conference in Ottawa, on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre called for removing obstacles to homebuilding and promoting market competition in a speech today offering his alternative to the Liberal budget tabled earlier this week.

Poilievre delivered his address to a business crowd at the Economic Club of Canada, a few blocks away from the Canadian Club Toronto, where Prime Minister Mark Carney was outlining the vision behind his federal budget at the same time.

The leader of the Official Opposition blasted the $78.3-billion deficit projected in the budget for this year as the largest ever put on the backs of Canadian taxpayers.

Poilievre said Carney was creating new bureaucracies to manage critical areas like homebuilding and argued that approach just puts more obstacles in the way of developers who want to build.

He said home construction should be tax-free and that the federal proposal to waive the sales tax on some new builds for first-time buyers doesn't go far enough.

The Conservative leader also says he supports Liberal plans to introduce a framework for stablecoins, a form of cryptocurrency typically pegged to the value of another asset for stability.