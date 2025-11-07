Canada News

Liberals face second confidence vote today as Conservative caucus turmoil continues

Photo: The Canadian Press The Canadian flag flies on the roof of the West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The minority Liberal government faces a second confidence vote on the budget today after surviving a vote on Thursday evening.

That first key vote was overshadowed by Alberta MP Matt Jeneroux's announcement that he will resign from Parliament, following days of rumours suggesting he might join the Liberals.

Jeneroux has not officially stepped down yet but Nova Scotia MP Chris d'Entremont quit the Conservative caucus to sit with the Liberals following the release of the budget on Tuesday.

That move left the Liberals two votes shy of a majority that would allow them to survive a series of confidence votes on the budget without opposition support.

On Thursday, the Bloc Québécois and NDP voted with the government to defeat a Conservative motion that called on MPs to reject the budget.

Today's vote is on a similar motion from the Bloc, and an NDP spokesperson says the party's seven MPs have not yet decided how to vote on that motion.