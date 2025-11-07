Canada News

Hockey Canada unveils jerseys for 2026 Olympic Winter Games

2026 Olympic jersey

Photo: CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Hockey Canada Images The new 2026 Team Canada Olympic and Paralympic hockey jersey is shown in this undated composite of handout photos. THE

Hockey Canada has unveiled its jerseys for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milano and Cortina, Italy.

Members of Canada's women's, men's and para hockey teams will have two uniform options — a white jersey with a red maple leaf and a red jersey with a black maple leaf.

Hockey Canada says the multi-tone design of the maple leaf crests reflects the look of a diamond, representing the athletes' ability to "withstand incredible pressure."

It says the jerseys were designed by Nike and presented Thursday night during a game between Canada's national women's team and their United States rivals in Cleveland, Ohio.

Hockey Canada CEO Katherine Henderson says the jerseys reflect Canadian hockey and the passion fans bring when cheering on athletes.

The Winter Games are set to start on Feb. 4, 2026, with the opening ceremony scheduled for Feb. 6.