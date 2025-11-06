Canada News

NDP says it will vote with government on first budget confidence vote

Photo: The Canadian Press Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne is applauded by members of the Liberal party as he delivers the federal budget speech in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

NDP interim leader Don Davies says his caucus will keep the minority Liberal government alive in the first of three confidence tests of the federal budget today.

Members of Parliament are set to vote on two amendments to the budget that were proposed by the Bloc Québécois and the Conservatives.

Government House leader Steven MacKinnon's office says the votes are considered matters of confidence because both amendments call on MPs to reject the budget.

If the government loses either vote — or the vote on the budget itself — it could trigger a snap election.

Davies says his caucus can't support the Conservative amendment, which is set to go to a vote later today.

He says the seven New Democrat MPs are still deciding how to vote on the Bloc amendment and the budget itself.