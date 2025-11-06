Canada News

Man arrested after urn containing baby's ashes stolen from cemetery: Hamilton police

Hamilton police say a man is facing several charges after an urn containing the ashes of a baby was stolen from a local cemetery.

Police say a father who went to the cemetery on Sunday discovered that his infant daughter's urn was missing from the mausoleum.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage and identified the suspect captured on camera as a 37-year-old man of no fixed address.

They say the suspect is known to police and allegedly has a history of similar thefts.

Police say the suspect was arrested a couple of days later in Niagara Falls and the stolen urn was recovered, along with several other items believed to have been taken from gravesites.

The suspect has been charged with committing an indignity to human remains, possession of property obtained by crime and failing to comply with probation orders, among other offences.