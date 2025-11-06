Canada News

Body of woman killed in crash found in towed wreckage after she was reported missing

Body found in wreckage

Photo: The Canadian Press A Peel Regional Police logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Police say the body of a woman who died in a Brampton, Ont., collision was not discovered until she was reported missing and investigators checked the demolished car again at an impound yard.

Peel Regional Police say emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision in the area of Chinguacousy Road and Queen Street on Nov. 1.

They say first responders found a 31-year-old man dead inside a Honda Civic and extricated his body from the vehicle.

Police say there was no "immediate or clear indication" of a passenger in the Honda, which was towed along with the other vehicle involved in the crash to a police impound yard for further analysis.

Hours later, police received reports of a missing 20-year-old woman whose last known location, confirmed through a shared tracking app, was the crash site.

Police say officers checked the crash scene and the car at the impound yard and found her remains embedded in the wreckage.

Police say they are reviewing the incident.

"We recognize the profound impact of this tragedy and ask that the privacy of the families involved be respected as they continue to grieve this loss," police said in a statement.

The driver of the second vehicle, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with dangerous driving causing death and failure or refusal to comply with demand.