Researchers find microplastics in lobsters caught off the coast of Nova Scotia

Amber LeBlanc, a recent Master’s graduate at Dalhousie University holds a box of live lobsters in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Daniel Saunders (Mandatory Credit) Click here to view gallery Photo: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian Press

A new study has confirmed the presence of microplastics in the tails of lobsters caught off the coast of Nova Scotia.

Co-author Amber LeBlanc, a researcher at Dalhousie University in Halifax, says the study raises questions about the future of the lucrative industry and the long-term impact on human health.

She says she and her colleagues found a variety of microplastics in edible meat pulled from all of the lobsters they studied.

The researchers determined the plastics primarily came from polyester clothing, industrial adhesives and marine-grade plastics.

LeBlanc says the study is a call to action for more research to determine how these microplastics are affecting lobsters and the people who eat them.

The study says previous research has shown the intake of microplastics has increased mortality rates among other crustaceans including marine crabs, as well as causing inflammation and cellular damage in shrimp.

Meanwhile, other studies have detected microplastics in human body tissues, raising concerns about the potential for cardiovascular disease, diabetes, infertility, premature births and various cancers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2025.