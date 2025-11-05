Canada News

Prime Minister Carney thanks Nova Scotia MP d'Entremont for joining Liberal caucus

Photo: The Canadian Press Then-Conservative MP Chris d'Entremont makes his way to a meeting of the Conservative caucus on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Sunday, May 25, 2025.

One day after Nova Scotia MP Chris d'Entremont quit the Conservatives to join the government caucus, Prime Minister Mark Carney said he'll talk to any opposition MP about joining his team.

Carney said the global climate of economic uncertainty calls for a unified approach to strengthening Canada's economy.

"We'll speak to anyone publicly or otherwise that can support us," he said.

Holding a post-budget event at a public transit yard in Ottawa on Wednesday, Carney thanked d'Entremont for crossing the floor to the Liberals after the budget was released yesterday.

The move puts the Liberals two seats away from a majority government.

Carney said it was "an honour" to welcome d'Entremont to the Liberal caucus. The former Conservative joined Carney at the Ottawa event.

D'Entremont told that press conference he didn't believe his values as a "red Tory" were being represented in the current Conservative caucus.

"I didn't find I was represented there … my ideals of an easterner, of a red Tory and quite honestly of trying to find ways to find solutions and help the community rather than trying to oppose everything that's happening," d'Entremont said.

D'Entremont said there are probably other Conservative MPs "in the same boat" but he will let them share their stories "if the time comes."

On her way into the House of Commons on Wednesday, Quebec Conservative MP Dominique Vien said in French she has no intention of leaving the Conservative caucus and it's sad to hear rumours about her crossing the floor.

Ontario Conservative MP Michael Barrett quoted D'Entremont's past criticisms of the Liberal government and said he described the anticipated federal deficit as "monstrous."

"I think this says that Mr. d'Entremont is a man, if he plans to vote for this budget, that can't be taken at his word. And that should be incredibly disappointing, and I'm sure it is for his constituents," Barrett said.

When d'Entremont was asked about the criticisms coming from his former caucus colleagues, he said they should try to build something instead of "knocking people down."

"I think they should look at themselves and see if they're offering the right thing to Canadians, of trying to build for the world. We have a great opportunity here in Canada and rather than knocking people down, we should try to find ways to work together, and that's what I've always tried to do in my career," he said.

D'Entremont was expected to attend his first Liberal caucus meeting Wednesday morning.