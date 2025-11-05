Canada News

Carney says budget built for a 'crucial time' of global disruption, tech changes

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney and Minister of Finance and National Revenue Francois-Philippe Champagne make their way into the House of Commons for the tabling of the federal budget on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne have started the work of selling their government's budget.

Carney held a post-budget event at a public transit yard in Ottawa Wednesday morning, where he said the budget released Tuesday was built to meet a "crucial time" of global trade disruption, deep divisions and accelerating technological change.

"These profound changes require a bold response, and that's what we got yesterday," he said.

Carney said the budget looks to position Canada as a global leader in manufacturing and construction while slowing spending growth over the next few years.

He was joined at the event by Nova Scotia MP Chris d'Entremont, who left the Conservative caucus to join the Liberals Tuesday.

Champagne was set to speak with business leaders during an armchair discussion in Montreal later Wednesday, where he was expected to promote the government's plan to deliver what he calls "generational, transformational investments."

Champagne's budget includes nearly $90 billion in net new spending over five years.

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem was set to appear at a House of Commons committee meeting later Wednesday, where he was expected to face questions about the federal budget.