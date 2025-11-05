Canada News

Head of public service says programs, staff will be cut as government seeks savings

Cuts to public service jobs

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young Michael Sabia, Clerk of the Privy Council, leaves the Liberal cabinet retreat, in Toronto on Thursday, September 4, 2025.

Canada's top bureaucrat is warning the budget's spending reduction target is a "big number" that will mean cuts to programs and jobs in the public service.

Tuesday's federal budget outlined a plan to lower program spending and administration costs by about $60 billion over the next five years.

In a message sent to federal employees after the budget was tabled, Clerk of the Privy Council Michael Sabia said that plan will lead to reductions in some programs and the cancellation of others.

Sabia says it's inevitable that reduced spending will shrink the size of the public service.

Tuesday's budget says the government intends to have 10 per cent fewer federal employees in four years — which amounts to a loss of about 40,000 jobs from the peak of 368,000 jobs two years ago.

The government says trimming the payroll through attrition remains a goal, but the budget makes it clear that some positions will be cut.