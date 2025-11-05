Canada News

Alberta government wants more details on federal budget before passing judgment

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner presents the Alberta 2025 budget in Edmonton, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta's finance minister says Ottawa’s budget has some good elements and some bad, but he’s hoping to get more clarity on regulatory changes that could affect the energy industry.

Prime Minister Mark Carney's first budget signals that the government might not move forward with its proposed emissions cap, but Nate Horner says Alberta needs more than signals.

Horner says he's also looking for clarity on where Alberta's preferred major projects stand, saying the budget didn't provide specifics.

Premier Danielle Smith says her government is still negotiating with Ottawa about potentially removing a number of policies that have harmed Alberta's energy industry.

She says an agreement is expected later this month and until then she won't comment on the fate of regulations like the emissions cap.

Horner says he was also expecting Ottawa to limit spending more and he thinks the government's debt servicing requirements will need to be scrutinized carefully moving forward.

"We're going to have to see how it plays out across the country," Horner said.