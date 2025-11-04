Canada News

Air Transat's pilots might go on strike. Here's what to know

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes People look on as an Air Transat plane takes off at Trudeau in Montreal, Sunday, June 11, 2023.

The union that represents Air Transat's pilots says it will hold a strike vote if an agreement isn't reached with the airline in the next month.

The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) International, the union representing over 700 Air Transat pilots, announced Tuesday, Nov. 4, that it will ask its members to vote on a possible strike on Dec. 10. The elected pilot union leadership voted unanimously to send a strike ballot out to the pilot group.

The news follows several big pilot contract negotiations in recent years, including WestJet in 2023 and Air Canada in 2024.

The charter carrier no longer operates flights departing directly from Vancouver. However, it partners with other airlines to bring locals on trips worldwide, including several key destinations in Europe and the Caribbean.

Have a look at everything you need to know if you have trips booked through Air Transat.

Why is the union considering a strike vote?

ALPA spokesperson Olivier Le Blanc told V.I.A. the biggest issue is that the Air Transat pilots are working under a 10-year-old agreement.

"We are the lowest paid pilots of all the major Canadian carriers, and we’re flying 2025 routes with a 2015 contract. Our working conditions are outdated, and our work rules, job protections and benefits are sub-standard," he said.

Le Blanc said over 25 per cent of the pilot group has left the airline over the last four years.

"That alone is proof that our contract is obsolete and pilots are dissatisfied. This loss of talent and experience is not sustainable for the company in the long run. This is one of the many reasons it is in the company’s interest to reach an agreement," he added.

Capt. Bradley Small, the pilot group's Master Executive Council chair, noted that Air Canada's agreement with its pilots' union has raised the bar for pilots in Canada, particularly on compensation and quality of life.

"Air Transat pilots begin contract negotiations in January and strongly encourage management to follow in the footsteps of Air Canada by acknowledging the market trends in the aviation sector and recognizing the value, skill, and experience our pilots bring to the airline and our passengers," he said in a news release.

Small says the decade-old contract includes "outdated working conditions and some of the weakest benefits in the industry."

How much notice will travellers get before a strike takes place?

ALPA began negotiating with Air Transat in January and entered conciliation with its employer on Sept. 19. The union will continue the bargaining process until Nov. 18. If an agreement isn't reached, a 21-day cooling-off period will commence on Nov. 19.

If the union votes in favour of job action, the employer must give a minimum 72-hour strike or lockout notice ahead of job action or travel disruptions.

The 72-hour notice would go out on Dec. 7, so Dec. 10 is the first day the union could legally strike.

What will happen if a strike is called?

Le Blanc said the union will continue to negotiate with the company throughout the conciliation and cooling-off periods until it reaches an agreement.

The union doesn't want to strike, but will walk off the job if that is "what it takes," he said.

Travellers will face flight delays and cancellations if the pilots strike.

Are travellers entitled to compensation for flights cancelled due to a strike?

Under Canada's Airline Passenger Protection Regulations (APPR), customers are not eligible for compensation for delayed or cancelled flights, meals, hotels or other incidental expenses during labour disruptions.