Budget includes CBC funding boost, pitches getting Canada into Eurovision

Photo: The Canadian Press JJ, center, from Austria arrives at the airport in Vienna, Austria, on Sunday, May 18, 2025, after winning the Grand Final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest, in Basel yesterday. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

The Liberal government’s plans for CBC/Radio-Canada include looking at getting Canada into the Eurovision international song contest.

A line in the new federal budget’s section on CBC says the government is working with the public broadcaster to explore participation in the popular song contest.

Eurovision, which has been running for decades, features performers from various countries and is co-ordinated by the European Broadcasting Union.

The federal budget, tabled Tuesday, includes the $150 million funding increase for CBC/Radio-Canada the Liberals promised in the federal election campaign.

The budget says Ottawa will look at ways to modernize the public broadcaster’s mandate to strengthen its independence.

The fiscal plan also includes about $400 million in funding for various cultural organizations and funds.

The money will go to the Canada Music Fund, the Canada Media Fund, Telefilm Canada and the National Film Board, as well a component of the Canada Periodical Fund earmarked for small and community news outlets.

The budget says the funding is meant to "grow Canada’s creative industries and help Canadian talent succeed in an increasingly digital and global marketplace."

It also includes a change to copyright laws which would ensure the creator of an original visual artwork receives a royalty when their work is resold.