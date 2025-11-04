Canada News

Budget 2025: Ottawa to end investment transfer fees in hope of more competition

Ending bank transfer fees

Photo: The Canadian Press The federal budget is seen available for distribution on tables in Ottawa, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Ottawa plans to make it easier for Canadians to move their banking and investment accounts as part of changes in the federal budget.

The government says it will move to eliminate investment and registered account transfer fees that it says cost Canadians on average $150 per account.

The government also says it intends to work with banks on ways to simplify the process of switching primary chequing accounts to other Canadian financial institutions.

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne says the government will introduce measures to enhance competition across the economy — starting with the financial and telecommunications sectors.

The moves should offer a boost to fintech companies looking to challenge the dominance of Canada's big banks.

The government also says it will review fees charged by banks and other federally regulated financial institutions, including Interac e-transfer and ATM fees.