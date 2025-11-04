Canada News

Toronto synagogue says it has been vandalized for the 10th time, police investigating

Synagogue vandalized

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby A Toronto Police Service logo in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025.

Toronto police are investigating vandalism at a north end synagogue in what its rabbi says is the 10th such incident over the past year and a half.

Police say officers responded to reports of smashed windows at the Kehillat Shaarei Torah temple on Bayview Avenue early this morning.

Officers arrived to find four of the synagogue's windows smashed.

Police describe the suspect as being in their late teens to early 20s with a thin build, short dark hair and wearing dark clothing.

They say the suspect remains outstanding.

Police have yet to say whether the incident is considered a hate crime as the investigation is in its early stages.