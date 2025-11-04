Canada News

What the federal Liberals are pitching in their 2025 budget

Pitching 2025 budget

Photo: The Canadian Press Children and families listen as Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks during an announcement at a community centre in Ottawa, on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025.

Over the past few weeks, the federal government has previewed items that will be included in the federal budget, being introduced today.

Here is a running list of what has been announced by the Liberals ahead of budget day.

Nov. 1: Minister of Indigenous Services Mandy Gull-Masty says Budget 2025 will introduce a temporary five-year tax credit for personal support workers. She says eligible workers will be able to claim a refundable tax credit equal to five per cent of their eligible income, providing support of up to $1,100 per year.

Oct. 30: Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne's office says the coming fiscal plan will allocate $77 million over the next four years to the Canada Revenue Agency to address a problem the Canadian Trucking Alliance has dubbed "Driver Inc." Critics have warned that a tax loophole has led to the exploitation of workers by allowing transport companies to classify drivers as independent contractors instead of employees to save money on payroll taxes.

Oct. 30: The Liberal government says the budget will launch a Foreign Credential Recognition Action Fund by redirecting $97 million over five years from existing resources. It says the fund will help internationally trained workers get their skills recognized faster.

Oct. 29: Champagne and Minister of Women and Gender Equality Rechie Valdez say the budget will include $660.5 million over five years, with $132.1 million a year after that, for the Department for Women and Gender Equality. The government says the funding will go toward supporting women’s participation in leadership roles, providing security for LGBTQ communities during Pride events, and supporting crisis hotlines and gender-based violence research.

Oct. 27: Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu says the budget will include $75 million over the next three years to boost an apprenticeship training program focused on the building trades.

Oct. 22: Prime Minister Mark Carney promises the fall budget will spur unseen levels of private sector investment. He says it will include a climate competitiveness strategy, a new immigration plan and an international talent-attraction strategy.

Oct. 20: The Liberal government says the budget will introduce Canada’s first-ever whole-of-government national anti-fraud strategy. The government says it will direct banks to put new policies and procedures in place to detect and prevent fraud. The government says it will work with banks and others to develop a voluntary Economic Abuse Code of Conduct and introduce legislation by next spring to create a Financial Crimes Agency.

Oct. 17: The Liberal government says it's fulfilling a campaign promise in its upcoming budget with funding to hire 1,000 more Canada Border Services Agency officers. It's expected to cost $617.7 million over five years.

Oct. 16: Carney says Ottawa plans to hire 1,000 more Royal Canadian Mounted Police personnel, including 150 staffers who will focus on money laundering, organized crime and online fraud. The government says it will spend $1.8 billion over four years to boost federal policing capacity across Canada to combat crime. Funding will also go to increasing the RCMP cadet recruitment allowance to $1,000 per week.

Oct. 10: Carney and Champagne hold a press conference to preview three programs in the upcoming federal budget. The Liberals say the Canada Revenue Agency will prepare pre-filled tax returns for more low-income people with simple tax situations to ensure they get access to benefit programs.

Oct. 10: Carney announces the government will make the national school food program permanent with $216 million in annual funding.

Oct. 10: Carney says his government is reviving the "Canada Strong pass" for the holiday season and next summer. That program, which was part of the Liberals' election platform and was launched last summer, offers free admission to parks and museums and discounts for young adults travelling on Via Rail.