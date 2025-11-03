Canada News

Halloween display depicts municipal politicians hanging from a noose in Manitoba

Halloween display too far?

Photo: The Canadian Press Ivan Normandeau, president of Association of Manitoba Bilingual Municipalities, says the decor at a home's yard in the muncipality of Taché, about 40 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg, is intimidating, as shown in this handout image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Matthew Frank (mandatory credit)

A group representing more than a dozen Manitoba municipalities says RCMP are investigating a gruesome Halloween display the group believes was meant to intimidate local politicians.

Ivan Normandeau, president of the Association of Manitoba Bilingual Municipalities, says it involves five nearly life-sized person-shaped figures hanging from a noose in a home's yard in the municipality of Taché, about 40 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg.

Normandeau, who is also the reeve of the nearby municipality of La Broquerie, says the display includes a yellow-and-white sign above the figures that says: Politics All Tricks No Treats.

He adds that four of the figures have the word "ward" written on their legs next to numbers that seem to refer to specific wards in Taché.

Taché Mayor Armand Poirier says his council met over the weekend to discuss the display and will release more details on Monday.

Mounties did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday.

Normandeau said he believed one figure represents Tache's mayor, noting it wore a red crown and had a sign next to it that said: Taché Muncipal Matters For Sale.

"This is so intimidating and it's graphic," Normandeau said.

"I know all the councillors in that municipality ... It's crazy how a person can put this in front of their house and think nothing of it."

He said he has received threatening phone calls and emails over the years but has never seen a display like the one in Taché in the municipalities he represents.

He said social media has made people more comfortable intimidating government officials.

"I've been doing this for 12 years and it wasn't as bad as the last five or six years with social media. It's something that needs to be addressed," he said.