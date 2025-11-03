Canada News

Sweden to send its royals, industry chiefs in delegation to Canada this month

Photo: The Canadian Press Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf speaks to media next to the Kiruna Church in Kiruna, Sweden on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025.(AP Photo/Malin Haarala)

Sweden is sending a large delegation of some of its most prominent people to Canada later this month as it seeks closer ties across the Arctic.

Rideau Hall says Gov. Gen. Mary Simon will welcome King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia to Canada for a visit to Ottawa and Montreal from Nov. 18 to 20.

Sweden became the latest country to join the NATO military alliance last year and Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has boosted its collaboration with Canada on issues such as disinformation and dark vessels.

Rideau Hall says the visit will "further strengthen political co-operation and contribute to the diversification of defence and trade relations," commercial ties and Canada's Arctic policy.

The Swedish Royal Court says the two countries will launch a strategic partnership during the state visit by the delegation, which will include the country's defence and energy ministers and representatives of 30 companies and agencies.

News of the visit comes as Swedish defence firm Saab considers assembling Gripen fighter jets in Canada, and as Ottawa ponders whether to proceed with its planned purchase American F-35 fighter jets in the midst of U.S. President Donald Trump's global trade war.