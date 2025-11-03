Canada News

MDA Space investing in $10 million in Maritime Launch Services

MDA Space invests $10 M

Photo: The Canadian Press MDA Space Inc. CEO Mike Greenley addresses a news conference in Montreal on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.

MDA Space Ltd. has signed a deal to invest $10 million in Maritime Launch Services Inc., the company working to develop Spaceport Nova Scotia.

The companies say the equity investment will accelerate Spaceport Nova Scotia's readiness for orbital launch operations.

Maritime Launch is developing a commercial orbital launch complex near Canso, N.S.

MDA Space also expects to become an operational partner at Spaceport Nova Scotia.

MDA Space chief executive Mike Greenley says establishing sovereign launch capacity in Canada that will respond to the global demand for alternate launch capabilities on Canada's Atlantic coast is important.

The investment includes an investor rights agreement, giving MDA Space with certain rights, including the right to nominate one member of the Maritime Launch board and participation rights in future financings.