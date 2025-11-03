Canada News

One person charged with manslaughter in September shooting death of Saskatchewan woman

Charged in shooting death

Photo: Courtesy RCMP. Tanya Myers, 44, was fatally shot in September.

The Saskatchewan RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit has arrested and charged a man in relation to the shooting death of 44-year-old Tanya Myers near Weyburn in September.

The RCMP says 42-year-old Chris Fahlman of Regina is charged with one count each of manslaughter with a firearm, careless use of a firearm, carry a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence, and occupying a motor vehicle knowing there is a firearm inside.

He is scheduled to appear in Regina Provincial Court on Nov. 3.

“Major Crimes has been investigating the incident since, and as a result, arrested the male in Regina on November 1,” the RCMP said in a news release.

Myers was a passenger in one of two vehicles that were struck by bullets while travelling on Highway 39 near Weyburn on Sept. 12.

The RCMP thanks the Weyburn Police Service, who were first on the scene when the incident occurred, as well as the Saskatchewan RCMP, Saskatchewan Provincial Protective Services and Saskatchewan Marshals Service officers who conducted additional regular patrols in the area while Major Crimes investigated the incident.