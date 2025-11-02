Canada News

Police in Ontario suspect re-sealed Halloween chip bag contained morphine

Chip bag had morphine

Photo: The Canadian Press An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Provincial police in Ontario say they're investigating possible tampering with Halloween candy after a report of a suspicious substance found in a chip bag.

Ontario Provincial Police say in a news release that a family in the Chenier Road area of Mattawa, located about 300 kilometres north of Toronto, reported finding a chip bag that appeared to have been cut open and re-sealed.

Officers conducted a preliminary test, which they say indicated the presence of suspected morphine.

Police say there are no additional reports of similar incidents, but add they're working to determine the origin of the bag and whether there are any further public safety concerns.

As a precaution, the OPP recommends that parents and guardians inspect all Halloween treats for signs of tampering.

That includes tears, holes, or irregularities in candy wrappers, or signs of re-sealing or altered packaging.