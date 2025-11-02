Canada News

Roots CEO Meghan Roach caught Bo Bichette's home run ball in decisive Game 7

Roots CEO caught baseball

Photo: The Canadian Press Meghan Roach holds Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette's home run ball during Game 7 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Toronto in this Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Meghan Roach (Mandatory Credit)

The Blue Jays fan who caught Bo Bichette's home run ball in the third inning of the clinching World Series game on Saturday just happens to be the head of another iconic Canadian brand.

Meghan Roach, the CEO of Roots, said the ball came right at her in Section 148 at Rogers Centre, just a few rows over the centre-field wall.

She said she grabbed it after it fell at her feet during the rollicking Game 7 in front of a sellout crowd.

Bichette had a three-run shot in the bottom of the third inning, the first playoff home run of his career. It put the Jays ahead 3-0 at the time and sent fans inside the stadium into a frenzy.

Roach said grabbing the ball was an "overwhelming" experience.

"It fell right in front of my feet and I literally just picked it up," she said Saturday. "It's such a fantastic experience to catch the ball and I can't wait to take it home to my two girls."

Roach, who attended Game 7 with her siblings, said she's a longtime Blue Jays fans and was hopeful the Jays could win Game 7.

In the meantime, she's holding on tight to her own game trophy.

"I'm zipping it in my pocket," she said of the home run ball.