Rough weather arrives as Hurricane Melissa heads toward Canadian waters

Photo: NOAA via AP This satellite image provided by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Melissa, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025.

Gusty winds and rain were lashing parts of the Maritimes this morning as a large low-pressure system moved into the northeastern United States and Hurricane Melissa accelerated toward eastern Newfoundland.

The Category 1 hurricane was heading in a northeasterly direction, about 800 kilometres south of Nova Scotia, feeding some of its moisture into the massive low-pressure cell that was moving into Maine.

At the same time, the low-pressure system was dumping rain on southern Quebec and southern Ontario. Rainfall warnings remain in effect for parts of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Quebec and Ontario.

In the Maritimes, residents were warned to bring in or deflate their Halloween decorations as the winds ramped up. Nova Scotia's Emergency Management Department issued as statement saying some areas could be pummeled by gusts reaching 75 kilometres per hour.

"Wet and windy conditions may create lower visibility and increased hazards like slippery sidewalks and debris on streets," the department said. "The remains of hurricane Melissa will be passing south of Nova Scotia on Friday, likely adding to expected rainfall from another weather system."

Emergency Management Minister Kim Masland issued a statement aimed at youngsters. "So hold onto your hats and walk carefully with an adult,” she said. "The candy will taste all the sweeter when everyone is safe."

Bob Robichaud, a senior meteorologist at the Canadian Hurricane Centre in Dartmouth, N.S., said the weather was expected to improve around suppertime in central and western parts of Nova Scotia, as well as southern New Brunswick, creating a window of opportunity for trick-or-treaters.

Those living in Prince Edward Island and eastern Nova Scotia won't be so lucky as the slow-moving storm is expected to linger over those areas, he said.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada says Melissa will likely transform into a post-tropical storm as it passes close to the southeastern edge of Newfoundland’s Avalon Peninsula Friday night and into Saturday.

Gusts up to 80 km/h are predicted for the southern and eastern regions of the peninsula, with a period of heavy rain expected to last between three to six hours. As well, waves could reach as high as seven metres along the peninsula's southwest coast.