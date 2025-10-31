Canada News

Carney, Xi meet on sidelines of APEC summit in South Korea

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney is seen during a news conference following the ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Prime Minister Mark Carney is meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping today on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in South Korea.

Carney told Xi that “distance is not the way to solve problems” as they sat down together, the first meeting between leaders of the two countries since 2017.

The meeting comes as Ottawa shifts from branding China as a "disruptive global power" three years ago, to calling it a strategic partner in a turbulent world.

Carney has faced pressure from some premiers to drop the 100 per cent tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles.

Beijing says it needs that to end its retaliatory tariffs on Canadian canola products, seafood and pork products.

China has urged Canada to focus on shared goals after years of the relationship being dominated by concerns surrounding foreign interference and the 2018 detainment of two Canadians.