Stellantis president grilled at House committee over decision move production to U.S.

Photo: The Canadian Press The Stellantis vehicle assembly plant is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025. Stellantis has announced plans to move production of its Jeep Compass to Illinois. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The head of Stellantis says a decision to move production of the Jeep Compass from Brampton, Ont., to Illinois was "not taken lightly."

Speaking to members of Parliament during a House of Commons industry and technology committee meeting today, Stellantis president Jeff Hines said the company is looking at options to get laid-off workers back on the job.

The federal government said last week it's limiting how many vehicles Stellantis and General Motors can import tariff-free after both companies cut back their Canadian operations.

Ottawa announced it was reducing the remission quota for GM by 24 per cent and the quota for Stellantis by 50 per cent.

Noting that the company is offering transfer opportunities for workers, Hines said Stellantis wants to find a solution to provide laid off workers in Brampton with a "long-term, sustainable operation."

The Brampton plant, which has been down since early 2024 to prepare for the new production line, had about 3,000 employees before it closed.