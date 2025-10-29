Canada News

B.C. man, 52, arrested in 1997 Ontario sexual assault investigation: OPP

Photo: The Canadian Press An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

A British Columbia man has been arrested in a historic sexual assault investigation spanning nearly three decades and allegedly involving four victims, three of whom were teenagers, Ontario Provincial Police announced Wednesday.

Police allege four females were sexually assaulted in separate incidents in Lambton County, Kent County and Sarnia between March and August 1997, and three of them ranged in age from 15 to 16 at the time.

Initially, police did not think the cases were connected until evidence pointed to a single assailant, they said. Investigators allege that in each case, the suspect used a vehicle to take the victims to a remote location before committing the assault and driving away, leaving them at the site of the attack.

Advancements in DNA technology have led to the arrest of a 52-year-old man from Campbell River, B.C., police said. He faces 15 charges, including three counts of sexual assault and four counts of forcible confinement.

Police said the suspect moved to B.C. around 2017, and their investigation into the case continues. Police have released photos of the suspect from 1996 and 2025, and anyone with information is urged to contact investigators.

OPP Det. Insp. Michael Moore said the women showed "incredible courage" in coming forward and they experienced "nearly three decades of uncertainty" while waiting for answers.

"While we know nothing can erase the pain that these survivors have endured, we hope that these charges bring some measure of resolution to them and their families," Moore said at a press conference Wednesday.

OPP Deputy Commissioner Marty Kearns added that sexual assault remains one of the most under-reported crimes in Canada.

"To the victims of historical sexual assaults, we recognize that the journey to answers can be long," said Kearns. "We encourage you to come forward to police. You are not alone, and we are here to help."

Ongoing advancements in DNA technology continue to help police solve historic crimes, he said.