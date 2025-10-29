Canada News

Bank of Canada eyeing effects of AI disruption on economy, financial stability

Photo: The Canadian Press Tiff Macklem, Governor of the Bank of Canada, holds a press conference at the Bank of Canada in Ottawa on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Bank of Canada officials say they’re keeping a close eye on how artificial intelligence will affect the Canadian economy — for better or worse.

The central bank touched on artificial intelligence in its monetary policy report released alongside today’s rate cut announcement.

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says AI could have the kind of impact computers or the internet had on global commerce and living standards.

Macklem says the process of AI innovation will create new industries and products but also risks putting people out of work.

The bank's monetary policy report points out that the United States has benefited greatly this year from AI investment and a surge in stock prices for firms linked to the technology.

But it also says a significant reassessment of AI's performance could cause a sharp correction in stock market valuations — potentially hurting consumer confidence in the U.S. and Canada and spurring a widespread economic downturn.