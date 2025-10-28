Canada News

Dog treats recalled over possible salmonella contamination amid outbreak

Salmonella dog treat recall

Photo: Public Health Agency of Canada Certain Puppy Love and Puppy World Brand raw Pet Treats have been recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination

An Alberta-based dog treat manufacturer is being forced to recall some of their products over possible salmonella contamination.

Four types of Puppy Love and Puppy World dog treats have been recalled after six people fell ill.

The Public Health Agency of Canada has been investigating a salmonella outbreak linked to dog food and treats for several weeks. In mid-September, it said 27 people had been sickened, but specific brands of treats were not named.

“Salmonella can spread to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not washed their hands after having contact with their pet's foods, surfaces and/or pets that have been in contact with the contaminated product,” said the recall notice.

Salmonella symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms.

In pets, salmonella infection symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, decreased appetite, fever, or excessive salivation

“If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian,” said the Public Health Agency of Canada. “Some pets may not appear sick but can spread infection to other animals and humans in the household.”

Puppy Love reported selling 12,630 units of the recalled products between February 2025 and October 2025.

Anyone with the recalled treats should throw them in the trash.

A detailed list of the recalled products is here.