Canada Post, union set to meet again as rotating strike stretches on

Photo: The Canadian Press A member of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers pickets outside of a Canada Post Centre in Richmond B.C. on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

Canada Post is heading back to the bargaining table with the union representing thousands of postal workers still on a national rotating strike.

Both the Crown corporation and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers confirm plans to meet later this week with a mediator but did not provide a specific date.

Canada Post has for nearly two years been in the middle of strained negotiations on a new collective agreement with its largest union representing some 55,000 workers.

Members took to the picket line more than a month ago after the federal government introduced sweeping changes to Canada Post's mandate that allow for an expansion of community mailboxes, adjustments in delivery standards and the closure of some post offices.

Union president Jan Simpson says Ottawa "tainted" negotiations by introducing the changes in the middle of talks between the employer and the union and calls for the federal government to butt out of talks.

The two parties haven't met since Canada Post tabled an updated offer on Oct. 3 but Simpson says that proposal largely recycles elements of a previous deal voted down by union membership.