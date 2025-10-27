Canada News

Ford says he won't apologize for anti-tariff ads that scuttled trade talks with U.S.

Doug Ford not sorry for ad

Photo: The Canadian Press Ontario Premier Doug Ford attends an availability at Chapman's Ice Cream in Markdale, Ont., on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is defending the government ad campaign that led U.S. President Donald Trump to end trade talks, calling it "the best ad that ever ran."

Ford says he will "never apologize" for defending jobs in his province and accused the Trump administration of trying to poach those jobs through tariffs.

Trump said last week he was suspending trade talks with Canada and would hit back with 10 per cent tariffs in retaliation for Ontario's ad, which ran in major U.S. television markets.

The ad features former U.S. president Ronald Reagan warning that tariffs lead to trade wars and damage economies in the long run.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Ottawa and Washington were making progress on steel, aluminum and energy when Trump suddenly halted the talks.

Ford says he's been hearing about an imminent deal for months — with no mention of any relief coming for Ontario's battered automotive sector.