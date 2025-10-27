Canada News

Canada not on track to meet 2030 climate targets, report finds

Photo: The Canadian Press Proponents of carbon capture and storage technology say 2050 is a more important target than 2030 when it comes to reducing emissions. A dump truck works near the Syncrude oilsands extraction facility near the city of Fort McMurray, Alberta on Sunday June 1, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

A new analysis says Canada is not on track to meet its 2030 or 2035 emissions targets.

The study from the Trottier energy institute at Polytechnique Montréal finds that greenhouse gas emissions are projected to fall 20 or 25 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030.

That's well below the federal target of a 40 to 45 per cent reduction.

The report says emissions from Canada's electricity sector have dropped 60 per cent below 2005 levels, but those reductions are being offset by increased oil and gas production.

It also says the federal government's decisions to cancel the consumer carbon price and pause the electric-vehicle sales mandate are slowing progress.

The analysis calls for a "policy reset" to get Canada on track to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

It says the country should expand wind, solar and hydro power, speed up adoption of electric vehicles and create a large-scale carbon capture and sequestration industry.