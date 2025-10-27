Canada News

Humour keeps Moose Jaw woman strong through 45 years of arranged marriage

Humour through decades

Photo: .Photo by Jason G. Antonio Daljit Kaur Mall (left) describes how her arranged marriage came to be, while her neighbour, Wendy Parsons, listens, during a presentation to the genealogy club.

It’s been 45 years since Daljit Kaur Mall married her husband in an arranged marriage, a custom then prevalent in Indian society, and since then, humour has helped her weather their difficulties.

Mall (née Bhagga) was 20 years old when she wed Ramu Singh in the basement of the Moose Jaw Co-op grocery store on Oct. 26, 1980, having arrived in Canada 18 days earlier, she told the Moose Jaw Genealogy Club during its Oct. 22 meeting.

“Then we started our life, which was hard because we … didn’t know each other,” Mall said.

A marriage interview

Mall was born in India, where all marriages were once arranged by a “common person” who knew both families. In her case, the common person — a teacher in Crane Valley, Sask. — knew her future husband’s family in Canada and her sister’s husband in India.

He flew to India to interview Mall about her education, her goals and her responsibilities, and, pleased with the answers, he flew back to Canada to report to Ramu’s parents, she recalled.

Smiling, Mall said her interview was much easier compared to how those meetings usually go. Typically, the girl serves tea and speaks with the common person and some of the groom’s relatives, which allows them to see if she has physical disabilities, speech impediments, is cross-eyed, or is deaf.

She added that the common person also matches couples based on characteristics like age, weight, height, profession and skin colour.

A suitable arrangement

Continuing, Mall recalled that her fiancé’s parents thought she was suitable, so they contacted her parents, and both began talking. Satisfied with the marriage arrangement, Ramu’s family filled out the immigration papers, and Mall hopped on a plane for the 13-hour flight to Canada.

“I was scared. I never flew in a plane before,” she said. “I did not know anybody in Canada; not one person.”

However, Mall said her mother and grandmother had prepared her and her sisters for their arranged marriages. Yet, her situation was different because she was moving across the world and hadn’t even met her fiancé’s parents or family; she wouldn’t see Ramu until the ceremony. Both families would typically visit each other’s houses, allowing them to develop relationships.

What made the ceremony tougher for Mall was that she had no family present. So, the common person and his wife acted as her parents.

Arranged vs. ‘love’ marriages

Typically, on the wedding day, the groom’s family — ranging from 30 to 50 people — goes to the bride’s house to meet her family, while they exchange gifts and serve tea, she explained. Afterward, everyone sits on the floor, the minister reads from the Bible and the ceremony happens.

Mall compared “love marriages” to arranged marriages, saying there are advantages to the latter. This is because the families are involved and take responsibility for supporting the woman, especially if her husband has bad habits or poor character.

While this approach worked in the “old days,” she acknowledged that it doesn’t today. Also, while couples once sacrificed for each other, she noted that many today are selfish and rarely do.

English hiccups

Mall told a humorous story about working at Chez Nous Care Home and how co-workers’ conversations confused her because they used slang. During a shift change, she learned that “Timmy is pissed today,” which her manager explained meant that one resident was drunk.

Several days later, Mall learned that another resident had “pissed all over,” which she thought meant he was drunk everywhere. However, her boss explained that the man had urinated everywhere.

During another situation, Mall heard one co-worker say that she had quit smoking “cold turkey.” She figured her colleague was referring to a deep freezer since Ramu stored food there at home.

She admitted going “crazy that day” and thinking that, since smoking involved the hands, her co-workers would stand in the freezer holding turkeys. She asked her friend, the building’s cook, how long her colleagues would stand in the freezer holding the frozen fowl.

“Oh, she laughed so much. She peed her pants,” Mall chuckled.

Meanwhile, Mall said her marriage — it produced three children, who chose their spouses, and five grandchildren — hasn’t been easy, as her husband had a stroke in 1996 that took away his speech, while in 2018, he developed cancer.

“It’s not an easy life for me, but you have to laugh to keep you going,” she added. “Otherwise, you know, you have to deal with the sad days.”