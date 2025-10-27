Canada News

'It's a lot of fun': Nunavut residents head to polls for election day

It's election day in Nunavut.

Residents across 22 constituencies are to head to the polls to elect their next member of the legislative assembly.

The territory has a consensus style of government rather than the more common multi-party system so candidates run as independents.

The candidate who receives the most votes in a constituency becomes the MLA.

After the election, the MLAs will select the Speaker, premier and ministers in a secret ballot election.

Premier P.J. Akeeagok, who represented the Iqaluit-Niaqunnguu riding, announced in July he isn't seeking re-election and plans to spend more time with his family.

MLA and Health Minister John Main, who is running again in the Arviat North-Whale Cove riding, says several issues are at stake.

"Health care is a big one," he said in an interview last month.

"Our communities are fly-in, fly-out. We end up having to send a lot of patients out of territory for care. We need more health resources at the community level, and that includes infrastructure and staff."

Other issues he's hoping to address if he wins another term are Nunavut's high unemployment rate -- which sits at about 10 per cent -- and the housing crisis.

"Growth of the housing stock has not kept up with the growth of our population and so that's resulted in overcrowded living conditions for far too many of my constituents," he said.

Tony Uluadluak, the only other candidate running against Main, said on his social media that, if elected, he will tackle the housing and affordability crises as well as work to sustain the Inuktitut language and encourage youth to pursue education.

"To sustain our Inuktitut language, we must continue to practice and use our language; at home, at the schools, at workplaces, and around the community," he said in a post earlier this month.

Campaigning in the vast 1.8-million-square-kilometre Inuit-majority territory of about 40,000 people is quite unique.

While the typical Canadian campaign includes door-knocking, it's common in Nunavut to walk into homes without knocking. And instead of rallies, Main said several candidates host low-key meet-and-greets with lots of food.

Main said he has travelled hundreds of kilometres by boat and planes to various homes and communities to greet people during campaigns.

"It's a lot of fun. You get to speak to a lot of people. I don't know how things are going to turn out exactly. But I'm not anticipating having a lot of regrets at the end of it. Win or lose, it's enriching."

Polls are open until 7 p.m. local time.