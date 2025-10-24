Canada News

Supreme Court of Canada clarifies application of Good Samaritan drug overdose law

Clarifying overdose law

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick People take a break on the front lawn of the Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025.

The Supreme Court of Canada has affirmed the acquittal of a man who was arrested at the scene of a drug overdose, a ruling that clarifies application of a law intended to reduce substance use deaths.

Parliament approved the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act eight years ago to help save lives from the scourge of drugs.

Under the provision, no one who seeks emergency medical or police assistance can be charged or convicted of simple drug possession if the evidence was discovered because that person sought assistance or stayed at the scene of the emergency.

In September 2020, Paul Eric Wilson was at the scene of a woman's fentanyl overdose in Vanscoy, Sask.

After police arrived, Wilson was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and, following a search, he was charged with various offences, though not drug possession.

Wilson's conviction on firearm and identity document charges was overturned in 2023 by Saskatchewan's Court of Appeal, prompting the Crown to seek a hearing in the Supreme Court.