Canada News

Federal judge upholds Canadian ban on high-risk dog imports

Dog import ban upheld

Photo: Soi Dog Canada/Facebook. Vancouver-based importer Soi Dog Canada and Animal Justice Canada had requested a judicial review of three ministerial orders that established the dog import ban.

A Canadian federal judge has upheld three ministerial orders that together establish an import ban on commercial dogs from countries designated as high-risk for canine rabies.

The decision, handed down Oct. 22 by Justice Russel Zinn, ruled against a request for a judicial review filed by Animal Justice and the Vancouver-branch of the dog importing non-profit Soi Dog Canada — a group that sends rescue dogs from Phuket, Thailand, for adoption in Canada.

The ministerial orders were issued under the Health of Animals Act following two separate incidents in 2021 and 2022. In both cases, dogs imported from Iran had seemingly valid vaccination certificates, but were diagnosed with rabies. The incidents required extensive public health responses, including post-exposure treatment for dozens of exposed humans.

The canine rabies cases were identified as the first in Canada since the 1960s, when the country had successfully eliminated the disease. The potential reintroduction of the rabies variant poses a “serious public health risk,” according to a Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) report submitted to the court.

“The importation of just one rabid dog could lead to the transmission to humans, animals and wildlife,” the report notes. “This rabies variant can spread from dog to dog more easily than other rabies variants (e.g., raccoon rabies).”

In his ruling, Justice Zinn cited letters sent among officials shortly after the rabies exposures urging CFIA to impose a temporary ban akin to one implemented by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The idea, noted the letters, would be to give the agency time to assess alternatives.

Officials also warned that without a ban, dogs once destined for the U.S. could be diverted to Canada.

In one letter, Public Health Agency of Canada’s Dr. Howard Njoo told Canada’s Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. Mary Jane Ireland that commercial imports of dogs to Canada had increased by 400 per cent since 2013. Data suggested almost a quarter of those imports came from countries at high risk of rabies.

The import ban came into effect in 2022 and immediately impacted dog importers like Soi Dog Canada. By effectively terminating Soi Dog's operations, the import ban had a “significant impact” on its charitable mandate, according to the ruling.

The importer, along with Animal Justice Canada, contended that the ban was procedurally unfair because Soi Dog Canada was neither informed nor consulted before the ministerial orders took effect, despite being directly affected by the measure.

Soi Dog said it had found ways to ensure dogs did not have rabies, and claimed CFIA acted unfairly and illegally by banning their dog import operations without notice or consultation.

Taken together, Justice Zinn found the heightened risk of rabid dogs — and the operational and public health constraints that came with it — provided “a rational basis” to order an import ban.

Zinn found the ministerial orders were decisions adopted to protect the public at large and that CFIA was not obligated to consult groups like Soi Dog Canada before imposing the ban.

The judge granted Animal Justice Canada public interest standing for its genuine interest and capacity to contribute to the litigation concerning animal welfare policy. Ultimately, however, that did not change the judge’s conclusion: the dog import ban was legally sound and reasonable in the face of the serious public health risk.