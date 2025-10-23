Canada News

Carney says ports, minerals key to his plan to double non-U.S. exports

Ports, minerals key to plan

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney delivers a speech in advance of the 2025 budget at the University of Ottawa on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Mark Carney says building up port infrastructure and exporting more resources, such as critical minerals from Ontario's Ring of Fire, are the keys to his plan to boost Canada's non-U.S. exports.

Carney says he has set a goal of doubling Canada's non-U.S. exports over the next decade to unlock some $300 billion in new trade.

On Wednesday evening, Carney delivered a speech in Ottawa that framed his government's coming budget as one that will spur unprecedented levels of private sector investment and unleash a building spree.

But Carney did not explain what he means when he says Canada will have to do less in order to build more, adding that Canadians will have to wait for the budget.

The Liberal party's House leader has fretted publicly about whether the opposition parties will allow the budget to pass after it's tabled on Nov. 4.

The Liberals are a few seats shy of a majority and will need some form of support from other parties to ensure the budget passes.